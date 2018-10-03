Video: Sudan airport closed after military planes accident

Sudan’s Khartoum airport has been temporarily closed following an accident involving two military aircraft, and international flights were being diverted to Port Sudan airport, a civil aviation department spokesman said.

Abdel-Hafez Abdel-Rahim said the closure of the airport on Wednesday was precautionary in line with international regulations and the airport was expected to re-open soon.

Sudan Air Force AN 30 & AN 32, both crashed while landing at Khartoum airport ,the airport is closed now pic.twitter.com/xr6pB2Ct2i — Sudan Defence Force (@SudanDefence) October 3, 2018

Video footage posted on social media showed two planes moving along the runway, before one rams the tail of the other.