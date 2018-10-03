Welcome to Africanews

Video: Sudan airport closed after military planes accident

Sudan

Sudan’s Khartoum airport has been temporarily closed following an accident involving two military aircraft, and international flights were being diverted to Port Sudan airport, a civil aviation department spokesman said.

Abdel-Hafez Abdel-Rahim said the closure of the airport on Wednesday was precautionary in line with international regulations and the airport was expected to re-open soon.

Video footage posted on social media showed two planes moving along the runway, before one rams the tail of the other.

