Nigeria: Lagos port a "hell" for the economy [Business Africa]

In this edition of Business Africa with Nyasha K Mutizwa we start off in Nigeria where the port of Lagos which handles nearly everything that Africa’s biggest imports, is one of the most congested and is having an adverse effect on the Nigerian economy

The port of Lagos is Nigeria’s economic lung, the main gateway for imports into the country and generates 80% of customs revenue. But its poor management and lack of maintenance have made it a source of concern for shipowners and businessmen.

Congo: 4th Entrepreneurship forum

The Republic of Congo held its 4th edition of the Forum on Entrepreneurship in the economic capital, Pointe Noire. The initiative supported by the European Union, is a platform to showcase the potential of the country’s agro-food processing sector. We speak to expert Massika Kibelolo to enlighten us on the agriculture in Congo.