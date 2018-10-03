Melania Trump received warmly in Ghana, in her first Africa tour [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Melania Trump has opened her first big solo international trip as U.S first lady. The trip, her team says is aimed to promote child welfare during a five-day tour of Africa.
She arrived in Ghana, Tuesday and was received by her host Rebecca Akufo Addo the Ghanaian first lady, after which she then proceeded to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. There she visited a baby clinic and passed out teddy bears wrapped in blankets.
