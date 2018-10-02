Nigeria: Chibok girls activist Oby Ezekwesili to contest against Buhari

*Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusader and prominent Chibok girls activist Oby Ezekwesili will contest against president Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Ezekwesili’s presidential bid was announced by her running mate Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly ministries.

“By the way, my sister Oby is stepping into politics now, she is going to contest for the office of the president, and I am waiting for October 7 to throw in my cap, so we can crash the entire system and begin to demand for a new Nigeria that we deserve,’‘ Bakare said.

Bakare, who is a former vice-presidential aspirant for the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), asked Nigerians to engage politicians and demand for a new Nigeria.

Ezekwesili addresses the nation

Ezekwesili,a former education minister, addressed the nation on Monday, in a speech described as a response to Buhari’s 58th independence day address.

She addressed a range of issues including national security, the state of leadership in the country and shared her vision for Nigeria.

‘‘We simply cannot get used to the idea that a life of a Nigerian is no longer as meaningful as we once knew that to be,’‘ she said in her address, indicating that security might be a pillar of her campaign manifesto.

Who is Oby Ezekwesili?

Born on 28 April 1963, Ezekwesili is a chartered account, who co-founded the anti-corruption body, Transparency International.

She served as minister of Solid Minerals and then as minister of Education during the second-term presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ezekwesili, who served as the vice-president of the World Bank’s Africa division from May 2007 to May 2012, holds a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

Ezekwesili used her Bring Back Our Girls advocacy group to draw global attention to the plight of all persons who have been abducted by terrorists from Nigeria’s war ravaged northeast region.

She was instrumental in the viral social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls.

Ezekwesili is married to Pastor Nedu Ezekwesili of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG).