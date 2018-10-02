New mayor of Dakar: Soham El Wardini [The Morning Call]

Senegalese politician Soham El Wardini was until recently the first deputy mayor of Dakar, the senegalese capital of almost three million inhabitants. But on saturday, all of that changed. She beat the challenge of several opponents to get off the deputy role to now become the city’s second ever female mayor since its founding in 1857. As a matter of fact she is indeed the first female mayor of the city since Senegal became an independent nation in 1960.

So who is she? And what’s been the response to her emergence?