MINUSCA head Onanga-Anyanga on CAR's peace efforts [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

As global leaders met at the United Nations general assembly last week, giving speeches and working out relations, a high‑level meeting on the Central African Republic CAR took place.
There UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ praised the current peace and reconciliation efforts in the country and called on the authorities to ensure women are central participants and drivers of progress.
Parfait Onanga-Anyanga is the head of UN’s Integrated Peacekeeping mission in the CAR known as MINUSCA. Our US correspondent Irene Herman Houngbo present at that forum on the CAR at the UN, caught up with him in an interview. He asked, amid other things, what the peacekeeping head, made of the current peace efforts in the Central African Republic.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

