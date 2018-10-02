Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Land reform to boost black ownership in Namibia

Land reform to boost black ownership in Namibia
with NYASHA K MUTIZWA

Namibia’s president Hage Geingob called for a change to the constitution to allow the government to expropriate land and redistribute it to the majority black population.

The country wants to transfer 43 percent, or 15m hectares of its arable agricultural land, to previously disadvantaged blacks by 2020. At the end of 2015, 27 percent has been redistributed, according to the Namibia Agriculture Union.

Namibia, which was ruled by colonial Germany and then apartheid South Africa until 1990, has large swathes of agricultural land, as well as major diamond and platinum mining industries.

As in South Africa, thousands of black Namibians were driven off their land in the 19th and 20th centuries, banished to barren and often crowded homelands known as Bantustans while being denied official ownership or tenure rights.

Twenty-eight years after independence, wealth in Namibia is still skewed along racial lines laid down in the colonial period. The level of inequality is one of the highest in the world, according to the World Bank.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..