Amnesty International calls for investigation into migrant death

Amnesty International has called on Morocco to investigate the death of Hayat Belkacem, a young woman killed by the navy while she was trying to reach the Spanish coast.

The incident occurred last Tuesday when the Moroccan navy opened fire on a Go fast, a type of powerful motor boat that was carrying about 20 migrants off Findeq.

Belkacem, a law student, was shot and died as a result of her injuries, while three other passengers aged 20 to 30 sustained injuries. The captain of the boat, a Spanish national, was arrested.

The death of this young girl has provocked strong emotions throughout the kingdom. Amnesty International has called for light to be shed on this but Morocco has not yet responded.

In recent months, videos showing young Moroccans crossing the Mediterranean on their way to Spain aboard inflatable boats have become viral on the Internet.