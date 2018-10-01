South Africa: The rise of Gqom music [This is Culture]

The Morning Call
South Africa’s Gqom music was first created in the country’s Durban neighbourhoods and is a sound that resonates with the social conditions of township life.
It’s sound is created by young people from neighbourhoods in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province and has since travelled the international music scene to become a crowd-pleaser on dance floors from DJ decks around the world. @BahatiLinnete
Go to video
Nigeria's Davido campaigns for opposition PDP
05:18
Gabon's govt warns media on broadcast of obscene content [The Morning Call]
05:13
Uganda's 'Nyege Nyege' festival ban uplifted [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Ugandans move on from #FreeBobiWine to #FreeNyegeNyege
Go to video
Video: Ugandans debate radicalisation after Bobi Wine's music rival is attacked at concert
Go to video
Photos: Party mood as Nigerian star Davido officially starts youth service