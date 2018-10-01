Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: The rise of Gqom music [This is Culture]

South Africa’s Gqom music was first created in the country’s Durban neighbourhoods and is a sound that resonates with the social conditions of township life.

It’s sound is created by young people from neighbourhoods in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province and has since travelled the international music scene to become a crowd-pleaser on dance floors from DJ decks around the world.

