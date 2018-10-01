Nigeria trade union suspends strike

A Nigerian umbrella trade union suspended a nationwide strike on Sunday, after the government agreed to hold a meeting to discuss increasing the minimum wage.

Unions want the monthly minimum wage raised from $49 to about $164 . The strike began on Thursday after talks between the government and the unions broke down.

According to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, talks between the government and private sector representatives will resume on October 4 and 5.

In the letter, the NLC said the meeting was as a result of “united and sustained action”, adding that the suspension was part of an attempt to provide a “conducive atmosphere” for the talks to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

