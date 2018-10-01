Nigeria beating corruption despite stiff fightback – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is making progress in the fight against corruption despite a fightback by corrupt persons.

He added that a new dispensation of openness and accountability had also manifested in economic yields as local and foreign investments continue to boom. Buhari was addressing citizens in a broadcast on the occasion of Nigeria’s 58th Independence Day.

“We are making progress in the fight against corruption and recovery of stolen public funds and assets despite vicious and stiff resistance. The shameful past practice, of the brazen theft of billions of Naira is no more. Shady oil deals and public contracts that were never delivered have become things of the past.

Linking the saving of funds with development Buhari noted: “Consequently, and this is very evident across the country, we have done more with less in infrastructural developments.

“Roads, railways, major bridges, schools, energy and power, air and sea ports, welfare of serving and retired personnel both civilian and military including payment of legacy debt such as pension arrears, have been attended to.

“There is now an enabling environment for local and foreign investment in Nigeria. We are building a rules-based system – a level playing field that is free from fixers and intermediaries.

“This is the cornerstone to help genuine investors and honest consumers, and the platform that will allow for the real reforms that we intend to deliver over the coming years,” he added.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and its biggest economy, has been beset by endemic and institutionalized corruption that has tainted its reputation for years.

Buhari led the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to power in 2015 with the promise to stamp out corruption, secure the country from Boko Haram terrorists and to revive a slumping economy.

The country’s anti-graft agency has reported a number of arrests and ongoing prosecutions relating to corruption. The opposition have often times dismissed it as political witch hunt. The government has also entered agreements with partners for the repatriation of looted funds by ex leaders.