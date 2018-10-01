Mrs. Trump starts African tour: What she said about her hosts

Melania Trump, the United States First Lady is expected in Ghana today, October 1, as she kick starts a four-nation African tour.

The tour is her first solo trip as First Lady and will take her to a region each across the continent except for Central Africa. An African trip was announced in August before the specific countries were listed last week.

Mrs. Trump, leading her ‘BE BEST’ campaign will partner with USAID to undertake a series of events in Ghana, Malawi, Egypt and Kenya. She described her hosts as four beautiful and very different countries.”

October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa – Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt – all of which have worked alongside USAID and our partners to make great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges.

BE BEST, was launched with “the goal of combatting some of the issues that children face today by shining a spotlight on successful programs and organizations that teach children the tools and skills needed for emotional, social and physical well-being,” Melania said.

So what did she say about each host? The White House published her comments of September 26 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

What Melania said about Ghana

I’d like to take a moment and thank the First Lady of Ghana for being with us today. Mrs. Akufo-Addo, I look forward to visiting your country and know we will find ways to continue working together even after my visit.

In Ghana, USAID’s programs have focused on healthcare by supporting efforts to expand the coverage and quality of healthcare for mothers and newborns, and educating women and young children about the importance of proper nutrition.

What Melania said about Malawi

I see the First Lady of Malawi is also with us today. Professor Mutharika, thank you for being here. In Malawi, USAID has demonstrated that education is one of the keys to combatting poverty and promoting prosperity.

Their efforts aim to increase access to education, and work to ensure all children acquire the skills needed to succeed in school and life.

I am very excited to have the opportunity to visit Malawi and better understand how our countries can continue working together for a prosperous future.

What Melania said about Kenya

I also want to recognize Mrs. Kenyatta, of Kenya. Wonderful to see you again. It was great to host you in the White House a few weeks ago.

In Kenya, USAID works on a variety of programs, including early-childhood education, wildlife conservation, and HIV prevention.

Mrs. Kenyatta, I look forward to visiting your country and know that together, we will be able to do great things on behalf of children.

What Melania said about Egypt

My final stop, which is Egypt, will focus on the country’s tourism and conservation projects, but I know that through USAID, we have worked with the people of Egypt to promote an environment in which all groups of society – including women and religious minorities – can lead productive and healthy lives.

In fact, their programs have directly supported a reduction in infant and maternal mortality rates, improved early-grade reading, and restored and preserved historical sites vital to Egypt’s tourism.