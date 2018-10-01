Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Campaigns open for Ivory coast's local elections [The Morning Call]

Campaigns open for Ivory coast's local elections [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Political tension is brewing in Ivory Coast ahead of municipal and regional elections slated for the 13th of October. Campaigns for that election opened on Friday and now allows candidates from the 88 regions and 684 municipal lists to send their messages to the electorate in attempt to convince about 6.5 million registered voters.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..