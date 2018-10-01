Akon to invest solar power project in Sierra Leone [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
As global leaders met at the United Nations general assembly last week, giving speeches and working out relations, on the sidelines was something happening for Sierra Leone.
Senegal’s international music star Akon met with Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio.
At the end of that meeting was the news of a power investment plan that could see Sierra Leone receive 5,000 solar street lights and 2,500 traffic lights.
So, what could this planned solar power project mean for the west african country?
