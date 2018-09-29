Nigeria's ruling party approves Buhari as presidential flag-bearer for 2019

Nigeria
Members of the All Progressive Congress APC have unanimously rallied behind President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s unique candidate ahead of next year’s presidential elections in Nigeria.
Vented through it’s national secretary, other party members were given the green light to contest for the presidency even though the National Executive Council of the party had already endorsed Mr Buhari.
“We believe in the candidacy of President Muhammad Buhari, we believe in his return to improve this country,’‘ said Adaji Usman, advertising secretary for APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Nigerian President will be seeking a second successive term of office next year since his enthronement in 2015.READ MORE: ‘I have no fear about free and fair election’ – Nigeria’s Buhari
