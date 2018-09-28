Workers in Nigeria on strike over minimum wage [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Labour unions in Nigeria have embarked on a nationwide strike to press home demands for new minimum wage for workers.
The action which it calls a warning strike, began on thursday and involves some workers in Africa’s biggest oil industry.
Initial response to the strike call appeared lukewarm but the leadership of medical and health workers and that of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria directed their members to join the strike.
