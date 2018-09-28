Togo's opposition calls for electoral census boycott [The Morning Call]

Opposition parties in Togo have called on the population to boycott an electoral census, scheduled to start on the 1st of October.

The planned census is in preparation for December’s legislative and local election and was proposed by mediators from ECOWAS, after months of political impasse between the government and the opposition.

The coalition of 14 opposition parties wants the re-introduction of a two-term limit for presidents applied retroactively, which would prevent president Faure Gnassingbe from standing for re-election in 2020.