Togo's opposition calls for electoral census boycott [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Opposition parties in Togo have called on the population to boycott an electoral census, scheduled to start on the 1st of October.
The planned census is in preparation for December’s legislative and local election and was proposed by mediators from ECOWAS, after months of political impasse between the government and the opposition.
The coalition of 14 opposition parties wants the re-introduction of a two-term limit for presidents applied retroactively, which would prevent president Faure Gnassingbe from standing for re-election in 2020.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

