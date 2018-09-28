Kenya's inflation rises to highest in 11 months

Kenya
Kenya’s inflation rose in September, pushed higher by an increase in fuel, transport and food prices, the statistics office said on Friday.
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said the rate rose to 5.70 percent year-on-year from 4.04 percent a month earlier, while on a monthly basis inflation was 1.02 percent from 0.31 percent in August.
The Transport Index rose 7.99 percent from a month earlier and was up 17.29 percent when compared with September 2017 due to increased petrol and diesel prices.
A liter of petrol now cost upwards of 127 shillings ($1.20) from the previous 112.
President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law last week the finance bill, which has introduced value added tax on petroleum products.
The levy has proved controversial, drawing protest from lawmakers, anger among commuters, and led to long lines at gas stations, worries about inflation, besides an industrial strike by fuel distributors and suppliers.
Reuters
Go to video
Infogram: Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Uganda - Disaster displacements figures
Go to video
Focus on Lake Victoria following Tanzania ferry disaster
Go to video
Kenya busts, deports 12 Chinese involved in prostitution
Go to video
Kenya's golden outing at Berlin marathon: Kipchoge smashes record, Cherono dazzles
Go to video
IMF lauds Kenya's strong foreign exchange reserves as standby deal expires
Go to video
Photos: Kenya's Ruto urges Congo to ratify Africa free trade deal