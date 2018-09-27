World Tourism Day [Travel]

Welcome to Africanews

September 27 is an international observance of World Tourism Day by the United Nations World Tourism Organization since the year 1980.

World Tourism Day is being celebrated across the world aimed at fostering awareness in the international community regarding tourism. Celebrated worldwide, World Tourism Day is commemorated usually at the end of September each year.

This day is a unique opportunity to raise awareness on tourism’s actual and potential contribution to sustainable development.

“Tourism and the Digital Transformation” is the theme of this year’s World Tourism Day. Elayne Wangalwa has more

