Melania trump names African countries on African tour

Africa
US First Lady Melania Trump is set to head to Africa next week for a four-country tour.
Melania outlined her first major solo trip abroad on Wednesday at a reception for United Nations General Assembly leader spouses.
The first lady will be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa
“October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa – Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt – all of which have worked alongside USAID and our partners to make great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges,” said Melania.
During the trip Melania will connect the mission to her Be Best campaign to shine her spotlight on successful initiatives and organizations. She will focus on related issues in each African country, including healthcare for mothers and newborns, nutrition for women and children, early-childhood education among others.
“When I launched BE BEST, it was with the goal of combating some of the issues that children face today by shining a spotlight on successful programs and organizations that teach children the tools and skills needed for emotional, social and physical well-being,” the first lady added.
During her visit, Melania will partner closely on this trip with the United States Agency for International Development.
Go to video
Photos: 'This Is Africa' - A delve into Africa's first republic, Liberia
Go to video
Photos: African First Ladies continue AIDS advocacy on sidelines of UNGA
04:45
73rd UN general assembly debate [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Invest in Africa's young people: entrepreneurs tell world leaders
Go to video
Kagame tells U.N. delegates Africa's global position must change
Go to video
Poll: Majority of respondents will learn optional African language