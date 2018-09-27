Melania trump names African countries on African tour

US First Lady Melania Trump is set to head to Africa next week for a four-country tour.

Melania outlined her first major solo trip abroad on Wednesday at a reception for United Nations General Assembly leader spouses.

The first lady will be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt

“October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa – Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt – all of which have worked alongside USAID and our partners to make great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges,” said Melania.

During the trip Melania will connect the mission to her Be Best campaign to shine her spotlight on successful initiatives and organizations. She will focus on related issues in each African country, including healthcare for mothers and newborns, nutrition for women and children, early-childhood education among others.

“When I launched BE BEST, it was with the goal of combating some of the issues that children face today by shining a spotlight on successful programs and organizations that teach children the tools and skills needed for emotional, social and physical well-being,” the first lady added.

During her visit, Melania will partner closely on this trip with the United States Agency for International Development.