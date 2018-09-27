Germany awarded the rights to host the Euro 2024 championship

The German delegation on Thursday expressed its delight at being awarded the hosting rights to the Euro 2024.

Germany comfortably beat the only other bidders Turkey in a two-horse contest.

Germany’s coach said the event would provide motivation for young players because they can see that in six years’ time there will be a tournament at home.

“We have to concentrate on what we’ll face over the next couple of weeks. We had a bad World Cup, no question about that. But I think we had a good start (into this season). I know that within the DFB there was a lot of trust in the application,” said Germany Coach, Joachim Loew.

The nation’s football association president said they would be working hard to upskill coaches at grassroots level and work with communities on improving training opportunities and soccer grounds.

“Now we have the opportunity to built up a team together with the coaches in DFB and officials in Bundesliga, to start a project, work closely together, and make sure over the next six years that we have a team which can play for the title,” said German Football Association President, Reinhard Grindel.

The tournament, featuring 24 teams, will revert to its conventional format of being held in a single host country in 2024. The Euro 2020 tournament will be staged in cities around the continent to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

UEFA said in its evaluation of the two bids, published before the vote, that Turkey’s “lack of an action plan in the area of human rights is a matter of concern.”