Campaigns open for Gabon's local elections [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The election campaign for local and legislative elections in Gabon has officially opened.
Candidates have 10 days to reach out to the electorate in campaigns aimed at getting them votes in the combined legislative and local elections on the 6th of October. The elections come after several postponements and will allow Gabonese citizens to choose new deputies to represent them.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

