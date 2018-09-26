South African Airways CEO confident in 2021 profit plan [Business Africa]

South African Airways chief executive Vuyani Jarana believes that the embattled airline is making steady progress in line with the 2021 plan in order to become profitable again

He expects losses until the company can break even or achieve profitability at the end of the 2021 financial year as the state-owned airline improves its revenue. In the latest corporate plan, SAA is set to receive government bailouts of R13 billion over the next two years, however, the additional losses will mean that the taxpayer will have to pay more.