Nigeria Airways' deadline was too close for take-off

Suspended or not suspended? In this week’s business segment on the Morning Call, aviation consultant Chris Aligbe gives perspective to the suspension of the Nigeria national airline project. It is not just about “looking for investors”; the deadline of December 19, 2018 was too close for take-off. He also discusses what makes Ethiopian Airlines unique from other national airlines in Africa.

Plus, why Liberians are chanting, “bring back our money.” A unique case where the government itself – not the or civil society as is usually the case – announced the disappearance of a staggering 100 million dollars. But the former government and current administration are both pointing fingers. What are the chances that this money will be traced and recovered, FrontPage Africa journalist, Alpha Daffae Senkpeni shares more with Amelia Martha Nakitimbo.