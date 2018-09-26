Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria Airways' deadline was too close for take-off

Nigeria Airways' deadline was too close for take-off

The Morning Call

Suspended or not suspended? In this week’s business segment on the Morning Call, aviation consultant Chris Aligbe gives perspective to the suspension of the Nigeria national airline project. It is not just about “looking for investors”; the deadline of December 19, 2018 was too close for take-off. He also discusses what makes Ethiopian Airlines unique from other national airlines in Africa.

Plus, why Liberians are chanting, “bring back our money.” A unique case where the government itself – not the or civil society as is usually the case – announced the disappearance of a staggering 100 million dollars. But the former government and current administration are both pointing fingers. What are the chances that this money will be traced and recovered, FrontPage Africa journalist, Alpha Daffae Senkpeni shares more with Amelia Martha Nakitimbo.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..