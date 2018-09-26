Financing industrialization in Central Africa [Business Africa]

This week on Business Africa with Nyasha K Mutizwa, we discuss Intergovernmental Committee of Experts (ICE) of Central Africa in Chad

The economies of Africa must fully industrialize to survive. Delegates recently discussed this at the 34th session of the Intergovernmental Committee of Experts (ICE) in Chad. The experts identified that industrialization in Central Africa requires clear visions, strong institutions and a sound macro-economic environment.

Oil prices hit four-yeah high

Crude oil prices shot to a four-year high on Tuesday, catapulted by imminent U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports and the apparent reluctance of OPEC and Russia to raise output to offset the potential hit to global supply.

We speak to economic expert Constantin Taty about the effects of this on Africa.