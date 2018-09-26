DRC: Kabila promises credible December elections

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s president Joseph Kabila has pledged peaceful, credible elections in his country at the end of the year.

General elections have been delayed ostensibly in the vast rich mineral nation since 2016 when Kabila refused to step down when his mandate expired.

Addressing the General Assembly, Kabila said that despite the challenges of holding elections the December 23 poll will take place as scheduled.

“Despite the enormous challenges still lying across our path in many areas, just like last year I now reaffirm the irreversible nature of our decision to hold the elections as planned at the end of this year. The political situation in my country is thus becoming increasingly predictable and transparent, with all of the deadlines provided for in the electoral calendar for the upcoming elections having been met to date,” said Kabila.

Meanwhile, Kabila reiterated a call for the United Nations to withdraw peacekeeping troops from the country. MONUSCO is the UN’s biggest peacekeeping force, with 16,215 troops and nearly 1,450 police as well as many civilians.