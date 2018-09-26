Welcome to Africanews

Burkina Faso's govt insecurity challenge [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Growing insecurity has become of huge concern in Burkina Faso, owing to the spate of terrorist attacks the country has experienced in the recent past. And just over the last few days three gendarmes were killed and three people kidnapped.
So how is the government of Burkina Faso dealing with the insecurity threat confronting the country?

