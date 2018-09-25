UN 73rd general debate kicks off [The Morning Call]

It is the biggest pulpit in the world and global leaders are yet again about to mount it. The general debate of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly kicks off today in New york.

Now, we know that in the general debate, global leaders take the opportunity to press their agendas in their given slot. They speak about whatever is on their mind and try to set the global agenda for the coming year.

So, what is on the agenda for this year and how does it concern Africa?