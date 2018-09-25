The 73rd United Nations General Assembly in 10 points

World leaders and heads of government delegations have gathered at the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the annual General Assembly – the highest organ of the UN structure.

Presidents, Prime Ministers and leaders of delegations will be presenting their statements starting today – September 25. As part of our coverage of proceedings, we present ten key points about the ongoing summit.

1 – The 73rd session opened on 18 September 2018 and is expected to run till early next month

2 – The session is presided by Ms. María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, of Ecuador.

3 – The General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the United Nations.

4 – The General Debate according to the UN runs from 25 September to 1 October.

5 – The General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.

6 – The theme for the 2018 general debate is the same as that of the General Assembly.

7 – The theme is: “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: global leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies.”

8 – The UN has honoured two African giants. South African Nelson Mandela and Ghana’s Kofi Annan. Mandela with a statue and Annan with a tribute at the opening ceremony.

9 – The General Assembly is uniquely the only branch of the UN structure in which all Member States have equal representation: one nation, one vote.

10 – In all, 193 Member States of the United Nations are represented in this unique forum to discuss and work together on a wide array of international issues.