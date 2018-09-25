Poll: Majority of respondents will learn optional African language

In the wake of South Africa’s move to introduce Swahili as an optional language in its educational curriculum, Africanews put up polls on our social media platforms asking if people will opt to learn another African language and why.

QUESTION: Africanews poll: South Africa has moved to introduce Kiswahili as an optional language for students starting 2020. Would you consider learning an indigenous African language and why? Vote and comment.

94% of respondents on Facebook said they will consider learning an indigenous African language. Whiles on Twitter 85% answered ‘Yes,’ 8% said ‘No,’ whiles 6% said ‘maybe’ they’d take that option.

‘For the unity of Africa’ was the main reasons some advanced whiles another said Africans needed an indigenous language at the international level.