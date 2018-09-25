Plastic makers step up recycling [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We take a look at the Coca Cola Company’s plastic waste recycling plant in Kampala, Uganda.
With a workforce of more than 40 people, the plant recycles bottles and waste collected in Rwanda and South Sudan.
