Photos: African leaders address Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

Over a dozen African leaders joined their peers from across the world for a major event at the ongoing 73rd United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Nelson Mandela Peace Summit was the second big Mandela event at the UNGA after a life-size statue of the former leader was unveiled at the premises by South African president and the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

In UNGA resolution 72/243, adopted on 22 December 2017, UN Member States decided to hold a high-level plenary meeting on global peace in honor of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

The summit included the delivery of statements by African leaders on the impact that the former anti-apartheid leader had on the world. We focus on the African leaders that joined the event.

Southern Africa dominated with over six presidents from the region in addition to Mandela’s widow Graca Machel. West Africa saw three leaders with East Africa contributing two as against one from North Africa.

About the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

On 24 September, a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly, the General Assembly will convene the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

The focus of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit is on Global Peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

This Peace Summit offers the opportunity for world leaders to renew their commitment to global peace, conflict prevention, conflict resolution, peacebuilding, promotion and protection of human rights and long-term development initiatives as called for by the Secretary-General. The Peace Summit will also adopt a political declaration, which will reaffirm the values of Nelson Mandela.