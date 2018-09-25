Welcome to Africanews

Medical students using robots for simulation

Eric Oteng

Hal is able to experience seizures, bleeding, cardiac arrest, traumatic shock and many others. The vast register of symptoms embedded in the programming of the robot enables practicing surgeons, pediatricians and doctors to establish a good diagnosis.

