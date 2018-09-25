Medical students using robots for simulation

The Morning Call
Hal is able to experience seizures, bleeding, cardiac arrest, traumatic shock and many others. The vast register of symptoms embedded in the programming of the robot enables practicing surgeons, pediatricians and doctors to establish a good diagnosis.
10:46
Once bullied, Ugandan fights stigma against HIV+ people [Inspire Africa]
Go to video
Video: South African clinic celebrates historic birth of quintuplets
Go to video
Scientists develop 'cooling' protective suits for Ebola workers
Go to video
Uganda issues security guidelines for MP Bobi Wine's return
Go to video
Private use of marijuana not a criminal offense - South Africa ConCourt
11:59
Marwan Zgheib speaks of a crisis in global architecture