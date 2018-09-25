Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Just Speak Yourself: United Nations tells world's youth

Just Speak Yourself: United Nations tells world's youth
Daniel Mumbere

USA

The United Nations on Monday launched the Generation Unlimited campaign that aims to promote education, training and employment of young people all over the world.

As part of the opening day activities at the United Nations General Assembly, the campaign was launched by a high profile cast that included South Korea’s boy band sensation BTS, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame.

“No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, your gender identity, just speak yourself,” BTS group leader Kim Nam-jun told a packed hall at the launch of the UNICEF youth campaign.

I have many faults and I have many more fears but I am going to embrace myself as hard as I can and I am starting to love myself.

The lead singer of the world’s most popular boy band said there were times when he wanted to quit music but he overcame his insecurities by listening to the “small voice that said, wake up man, and listen to yourself.”

“I have many faults and I have many more fears but I am going to embrace myself as hard as I can and I am starting to love myself,” he said.

Among South Korea’s best known and most lucrative musical exports, BTS made music history this year by becoming the first K-Pop group to top the Billboard 200 music charts.

The septet will bring its “Love Yourself” tour to New York for a series of concerts next week including its first-ever stadium performance.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..