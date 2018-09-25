Ethiopia PM to IMF: Sustaining rapid growth, my utmost priority

Ethiopian Prime Minister has told the International Monetary Fund, IMF, that sustaining the country’s rapid and stable economic growth was his utmost priority.

Abiy Ahmed made the remarks on Monday when he met a delegation from the global finance outfit in the capital Addis Ababa. The delegation arrived for the annual ‘Article IV Consultations.’

Abiy’s chief of staff said the IMF team presented their findings on Ethiopia’s economic and financial developments after which Abiy stressed his main economic priority of sustaining economic gains.

The last publicized meeting the PM held with the IMF was in July 2018 when he met with Christine Lagarde Managing Director of IMF in Washington DC. The meeting formed part of his first diaspora tour. He also met with World Bank boss on the same trip.

At the time of their meeting, Abiy’s chief of staff noted that both parties had productive discussions about IMF’s support for Ethiopia’s reform plan and priorities.

HE PM Abiy Ahmed met today with Christine Lagarde Managing Director of IMF in her HQ Washington DC. PM Abiy had productive discussion with Madam Lagarde about IMF’s support for #Ethiopia’s reform plan and priorities. pic.twitter.com/dqY0bC6WQE — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) July 27, 2018

Since he was sworn-in in April 2018, Abiy’s fast-paced reforms have been felt not only in the diplomatic and political circles but also very much in the economic arena.

He has stated as part of his economic reform plans that private investments was going to be allowed into the hitherto strongly state-controlled sectors.

Whereas the liberalization has received mixed reactions, analysts have warned that any such plan needed to be well planned to avoid any massive disruptions to economic growth. The Ethiopian economy is one of the fastest growing in sub-Saharan Africa.