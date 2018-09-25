Congo to launch immunization against Yellow fever outbreak [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Come thursday, September 27th, the government of the Republic of Congo will begin what it calls a robust and coordinated response against the Yellow Fever outbreak recorded in some parts of the country. The planned response follows the health ministry’s warning last month of “an emerging event of epidemic proportions”.
According to the head of the government’s epidemics unit Lambert Kitembo, 186 suspected cases of Yellow fever have been detected this year, many of which were reported in the western commercial hub of Pointe Noire.
So how does Congo intend to to deal with yellow fever and what specific plans have been put in place?
05:55
Over 200 people affected by 'Konzo' disease in DRC [The Morning Call]
Go to video
DR Congo: Authorities urge caution as Ebola spreads to Butembo
01:04
South Africa declares end to listeriosis outbreak
01:31
DRC ebola epidemic: mass vaccination rolls out as death toll rises
Go to video
DRC Ebola crisis: Health workers vaccinated
01:01
DRC preps for possible Ebola vaccinations