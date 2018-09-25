Welcome to Africanews

Congo to launch immunization against Yellow fever outbreak [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Come thursday, September 27th, the government of the Republic of Congo will begin what it calls a robust and coordinated response against the Yellow Fever outbreak recorded in some parts of the country. The planned response follows the health ministry’s warning last month of “an emerging event of epidemic proportions”.
According to the head of the government’s epidemics unit Lambert Kitembo, 186 suspected cases of Yellow fever have been detected this year, many of which were reported in the western commercial hub of Pointe Noire.
So how does Congo intend to to deal with yellow fever and what specific plans have been put in place?

