Tunisia contemporary art fair [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
On the Grand Angle, we take a visit to the contemporary art fair in Tunis, where we meet a dozen local and foreign artists exhibiting their works.
On the Grand Angle, we take a visit to the contemporary art fair in Tunis, where we meet a dozen local and foreign artists exhibiting their works.
02:36
South African artist celebrates women [The Morning Call]
01:21
South African artist Nelson Makamo unveils his latest collection [No Comment]
02:06
Nigerian artists draw inspiration from chaotic transport system
02:28
Israel: frozen crystal beauty in the Dead Sea
05:45
Lagos photo festival: Reshaping the African narrative
01:17
South African doll promotes positive self-image for black girls [No Comment]