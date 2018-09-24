Welcome to Africanews

The HIV positive stigma [Inspire Africa]

Hannane Ferdjani meets with Humphrey Nabimanya, a 29 year old Ugandan who was bullied as a child for having HIV+ guardians. The young man he did not let the stigma define him and 10 years ago he decided that society’s view on this disease had to change.

