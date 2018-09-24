South Africa win 2018 COSAFA Women's title

Football Planet
South Africa have won the 2018 COSAFA Women’s Championships after beating Cameroon 2-1 in the final. The Banyana Banyana played against guest team Indomitable Lionesses on Saturday, at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
The Gabon football federation has been criticized by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for announcing his father, Pierre Aubame as new coach without his consent. They have admitted making a mistake, blaming the ministry of Sport for putting them under pressure.
These and more stories presented by Raziah Athman on Football Planet.
05:34
Tiger Woods comeback [Sports]
01:44
Salah says Egypt football body is ignoring complaints over image rights
12:53
AFCON U17 qualifiers: CAF disqualifies 11 overage players [Football Planet]
Go to video
Ex-Zambia, African football great Bwalya vows to fight FIFA ban
04:20
CAF takes disciplinary action against referees [Sport]
00:58
CAF impressed by works in Ivory Coast ahead of AFCON 2021