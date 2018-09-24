Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Football Planet

football-planet

South Africa win 2018 COSAFA Women's title

South Africa win 2018 COSAFA Women's title

Football Planet

South Africa have won the 2018 COSAFA Women’s Championships after beating Cameroon 2-1 in the final. The Banyana Banyana played against guest team Indomitable Lionesses on Saturday, at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Gabon football federation has been criticized by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for announcing his father, Pierre Aubame as new coach without his consent. They have admitted making a mistake, blaming the ministry of Sport for putting them under pressure.

These and more stories presented by Raziah Athman on Football Planet.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..