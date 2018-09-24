South Africa win 2018 COSAFA Women's title

South Africa have won the 2018 COSAFA Women’s Championships after beating Cameroon 2-1 in the final. The Banyana Banyana played against guest team Indomitable Lionesses on Saturday, at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Gabon football federation has been criticized by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for announcing his father, Pierre Aubame as new coach without his consent. They have admitted making a mistake, blaming the ministry of Sport for putting them under pressure.

These and more stories presented by Raziah Athman on Football Planet.