Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

OPEC ignores US call, maintains current oil output level [The Morning Call]

OPEC ignores US call, maintains current oil output level [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting wrapped up on Sunday in Algiers, Algeria’s capital. The group maintained the current oil output level, amid calls from the U.S. to raise oil production in a bid to curb mounting prices.

The allied oil producers including Russia, snubbed the calls of the U.S. President. Trump had a few days ago accused OPEC of monopolizing the oil market.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..