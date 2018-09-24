OPEC ignores US call, maintains current oil output level [The Morning Call]

The 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting wrapped up on Sunday in Algiers, Algeria’s capital. The group maintained the current oil output level, amid calls from the U.S. to raise oil production in a bid to curb mounting prices.

The allied oil producers including Russia, snubbed the calls of the U.S. President. Trump had a few days ago accused OPEC of monopolizing the oil market.