It's more than diplomacy for African presidents at U.N. Gen. Assembly

Several African heads of state and delegations have made their way to New York in the United States America, where they will attend the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

About 130 world leaders are gathering for the annual high-level debate to address pressing global issues, from scrapping North Korea’s nuclear weapons to financing development.

Some of the highlights for the continent of Africa will be heads of state addressing the United Nations for the first time including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

This year’s session will mark President CyrilRamaphosa ’s inaugural participation at the United Nations General Assembly as Head of State and Government, where he will also outline South Africa’s domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities. #UNGA #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/CVZrLXI0QO — PresidencyZA (PresidencyZA) 23 septembre 2018

Other heads of state who are expected to attend their first UNGA are Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed, Liberia’s George Weah, Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This year’s UNGA is also expected to honour two of Africa’s most illustrious sons, Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon and Koffi Annan, a former UN secretary general who passed on last month.

I am particularly excited by the activities planned to honour former President Nelson Mandela during the year of his centenary. This is a historic and proud moment for all of us and we are humbled by the recognition of his role in fighting for justice and peace around the world. pic.twitter.com/VnXFVlC1mq — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) 23 septembre 2018

African presidents at UNGA

I have arrived in New York for the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. I am here to share our story of a nation reinvigorated, a hope reborn and a dream renewed.



I am proud to represent you all and I am proud to represent the new Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/R2MNArD72w — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) 20 septembre 2018

Several presidents who arrived in New York ahead of UNGA that kicks off today have been meeting several delegations including business leaders, members of the diaspora as they pursue their own country’s development agendas.

