Campaigns begin for Cameroon's presidential [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Campaigning for Cameroon’s presidential election billed for October 7, officially begun on Saturday. 9 candidates will take part in the election including 85 year old President Paul Biya who has ruled the central african country for 38 years.
But opposition parties have failed to agree on a single candidate to face him. They are reported to be suspicious of each other in their desire to unseat him.

