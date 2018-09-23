Tanzania: Consolation for ferry accident victims

As mourning grips the country following the capsizing of MV Nyerere in Lake Victoria of Mwanza Region on Thursday, families reflect on their memories with their lost loved ones.

President John Magufuli has declared four days of mourning where the national flag will fly half-mast.

Addressing the nation via the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), President Magufuli said that the accident that occurred between Bugolora and Ukara Island in Lake Victoria had claimed 131 lives at the time. The figure has since risen to 218.

We gave birth to two children together, he was my husband and we were married, it was Tuesday when he left home around noon and he told me that he would start by the court and that from there he would go to pray at the mosque.

More bodies were still trapped in the capsized boat.