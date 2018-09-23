Mali's president to face many challenges

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who has been re-elected as Mali’s leader for a new term, intends to continue his efforts to give his country a new face.

Speaking to his fellow citizens during his inauguration and the celebration of the 58th anniversary of Mali’s independence, IBK reviewed the main challenges of his second five-year term.

President Keita also wants to reconcile all Malians. Despite having been declared the winner by the Constitutional Court, the opposition still refuses to acknowledge its victory.

I would have loved for these results of the presidential election to be accepted by all so that we could devote our energy and intelligence to overcoming the adversities facing our country. My wish has not been fulfilled, I deeply regret it.

On the eve of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s inauguration, a banned opposition demonstration was dispersed by the security forces. One person was arrested according to the police, about ten according to the supporters of opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé. In a written statement, the latter considered it imperative to resume dialogue in order to restore a minimum of confidence before the parliamentary elections set for 25 November.