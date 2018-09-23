AU declares peaceful elections in eSwatini

African Union Observer Mission in its preliminary report, published after Friday’s parliamentary elections said a peaceful electoral process in eSwatini was observed.

Parties are now allowed to exist under the 2005 constitution, however they cannot be involved in the electoral process, there are no campaign rallies and the king wields absolute power: a parliamentary election in eSwatini is a vote like no other.

The mission urged the kingdom to rethink its position.

The African Union Election Observation Mission notes that the prohibition on campaigning during primary elections does not allow for a thorough review and prevents potential candidates from being elected to parliament.

Parliamentarians have little power in the kingdom of eSwatini, one of the last absolute monarchies on the planet. King Mswati III exercises full control over Parliament, the government, the judiciary, civil servants and the armed forces.