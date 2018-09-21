Togo to hold local elections, constitutional referendum [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Local elections and a constitutional referendum will be held in Togo in December. Speaking in an address on Tuesday, national election commission chief, Kodjona Kadanga said local elections and the referendum will hold on December 16, and on December 20 the country will conduct legislative elections.
Though giving assurance that the electoral commision was prepared, Kadanga did not specify what reforms were envisaged.
