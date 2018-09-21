Welcome to Africanews

Golf great Tiger Woods returns to the course [Sports]

Tiger Woods is making a major comeback after missing out for two years, now co-leading at the Tour Championship where $30 million is up for grabs in prize money.

In football, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana pushed out the Uganda Crested Cranes on Thursday in a match that ended 2-0, to qualify for the COSAFA 2018 Women’s Championships finals against Cameroon.

Plus, Russia Anti-doping Agency has been reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), after three years of suspension over allegations of a state-sponsored doping programme.

