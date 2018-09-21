Welcome to Africanews

Mali: kidnapped Imam Sheikh Ibrahim Kontao freed [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

An, influential imam kidnapped on the 3rd of September in Kalaban Coura neighborhood in Bamako has regained his freedom. Sheikh Ibrahim Kontao was freed from a police operation that tracked the kidnappers using technology. The Imam’s relatives and followers have since received the news with jubilation.

So, who is Imam Sheikh Ibrahim Kontao and how he was released after being kidnapped?

