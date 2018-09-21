Welcome to Africanews

Kavanaugh accuser offers to testify, N. korea agrees to shut missile site [International Edition]

A looming showdown in Washington as a woman accusing supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has demanded that the FBI conduct a full investigation of her decades-old allegations before she agrees to testify in Congress.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to shut one of the country’s main missile testing and launch sites. Kim said he would permanently dismantle the site only if the United States agrees to corresponding measures.

Also, an online fashion tycoon and art collector Yusaku Maezawa will be the first civilian passenger to circle the moon. The businessman is set to blast off on a SpaceX rocket in 2023.
These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.

