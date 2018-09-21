Gabon's Aubameyang strikes twice as Arsenal win Europa League tie (4-2)

United Kingdom
Gabonese and Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on Thursday night as the English club side won their opening Europa League game against Ukrainian side, Vorskla Poltava.
Arsenal’s record $74m signing, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute by connecting with fellow African star Alex Iwobi’s pass.
Iwobi plays for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.
Aubameyang would strike again after half-time, while Arsenal’s other goals were scored by Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil in the 4-2 win.
The other English club side playing in this year’s Europa competition, Chelsea also got off to a winning start, thanks to a goal from Brazilian Willian in a 1-0 win over Greek side PAOK Salonika.
The victory was the London club’s first Europa league game since winning the competition in 2013.
Other Europa League results
? Early kick-off results! ?— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 20, 2018
Who surprised you? ?
Who looks set for a title charge? ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/rYoQOKJAXG
? Late kick-off results! ?— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 20, 2018
? Most impressive win tonight?#UEL pic.twitter.com/dC2s8l7333
