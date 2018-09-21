Welcome to Africanews

Gabon's Aubameyang strikes twice as Arsenal win Europa League tie (4-2)

Daniel Mumbere

United Kingdom

Gabonese and Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on Thursday night as the English club side won their opening Europa League game against Ukrainian side, Vorskla Poltava.

Arsenal’s record $74m signing, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute by connecting with fellow African star Alex Iwobi’s pass.

Iwobi plays for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Aubameyang would strike again after half-time, while Arsenal’s other goals were scored by Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil in the 4-2 win.

The other English club side playing in this year’s Europa competition, Chelsea also got off to a winning start, thanks to a goal from Brazilian Willian in a 1-0 win over Greek side PAOK Salonika.

The victory was the London club’s first Europa league game since winning the competition in 2013.

